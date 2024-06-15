Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). Approximately 4,142,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,544,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.14 ($0.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Quadrise alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QED

Quadrise Trading Up 6.5 %

About Quadrise

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.