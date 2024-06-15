QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 2.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 2,312,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,147,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in QuantumScape by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.