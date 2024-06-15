Quarry LP Has $303,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quarry LP raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AGCO by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

AGCO Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

