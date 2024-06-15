Quarry LP Has $351,000 Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 73,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.3 %

BG stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.