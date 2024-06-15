Quarry LP Sells 25,300 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,115,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.32 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

