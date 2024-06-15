Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,626,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

