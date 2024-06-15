Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.