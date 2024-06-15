Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

Shares of NFLX opened at $669.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.40. The stock has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $675.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

