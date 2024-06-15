Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4,477.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

