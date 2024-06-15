Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,784,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $163.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

