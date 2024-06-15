Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9,640.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $436.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.57 and a 200-day moving average of $431.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

