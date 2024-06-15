Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $268,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in IQVIA by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.19.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

