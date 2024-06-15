Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $178.01 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

