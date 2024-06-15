Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12,666.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,471.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $262.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $262.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

