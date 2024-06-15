Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

