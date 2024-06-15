Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $181,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

