Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $353,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average of $145.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

