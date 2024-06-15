Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $235.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.23.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.