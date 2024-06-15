Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

