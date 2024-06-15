Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,972 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.