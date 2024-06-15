Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

