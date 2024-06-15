Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 812,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 448,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

