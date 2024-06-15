Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

