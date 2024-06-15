Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,440,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $215.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

