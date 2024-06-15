Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $181,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HII opened at $238.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

