Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

