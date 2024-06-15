Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

RL stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

