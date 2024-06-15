Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $11.08

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $10.78. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 819 shares.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.68 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.