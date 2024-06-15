Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.10.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,912,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Range Resources stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.81.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Range Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
Featured Articles
