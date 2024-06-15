Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RANI. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.25. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

