Raymond James Analysts Give Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) a C$15.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.48. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

