RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises 2.1% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $79.98 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,722,992. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

