Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWODU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 8,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.