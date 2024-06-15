Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $212.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $202.23 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,226,000 after buying an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

