Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Repligen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

