Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Martin D. Madaus Buys 1,615 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Repligen Stock Down 0.3 %

RGEN stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.30. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Get Our Latest Report on RGEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 97.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 1,259.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Repligen by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,951,000 after buying an additional 99,763 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.