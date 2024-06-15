Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $49.50

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $50.85. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.29 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

