Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

