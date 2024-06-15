Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zura Bio Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZURA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 250,926 shares of company stock worth $1,030,998 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 66.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 152.5% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

