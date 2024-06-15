Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

