Reviewing Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextPlat and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 2 1 0 0 1.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and Telefónica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $37.76 million 0.54 -$3.78 million ($0.25) -4.34 Telefónica $43.99 billion 0.57 -$965.41 million ($0.16) -27.19

NextPlat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefónica. Telefónica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -7.78% 10.65% 8.13% Telefónica -1.57% 7.84% 2.15%

Summary

NextPlat beats Telefónica on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. It also provides fixed telecommunication services, including PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment and telephony information services. It also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, security, internet through fibre to the home, and voice over internet protocol services. In addition, the company offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and application, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; Aura; open gateway, living apps; smart Wi-Fi, Phoenix, NT, Solar 360, and Movistar Home devices. Telefónica, S.A. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

