Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,239,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 863,462 shares.The stock last traded at $111.00 and had previously closed at $112.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Revvity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

