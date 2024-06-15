Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Purchases 40,000 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daron Evans purchased 451 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $1,578.50.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daron Evans acquired 58 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $165.30.

Rezolute Trading Down 23.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RZLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

