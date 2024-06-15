RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, reports. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million.

RF Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

RFIL stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

