RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CNPOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

