RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNPOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
RIV Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RIV Capital
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.