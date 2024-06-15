Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 6,553,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,547,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 23.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 758,567 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 144,808 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 27.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,554 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 155.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 513,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 312,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $5,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

