Robert Blumofe Sells 3,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $89.09 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.94 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 228,529 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

