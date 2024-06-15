Robert F. Spillane Sells 25,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

