Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,225 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $113,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hagerty Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.83 and a beta of 0.78.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Stories
