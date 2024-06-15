Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,225 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $113,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hagerty Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

