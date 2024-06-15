Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.05. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 848,299 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.