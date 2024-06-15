Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.05. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 848,299 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
